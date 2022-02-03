10.7 C
New Year’s Day assault left victim with serious injuries

By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man was assaulted by two men in Wellington on New Year’s Day, causing him serious injuries.

The man, who is in his twenties, was assaulted leaving Pussycats nightclub in Wellington when he was walking along a path towards High Street when the assault occurred between 1am and 2am.

He was close to the B&M store when two men assaulted him causing serious injuries which required hospital treatment.

Description of attackers

White male in his early 20s, 5’10” tall and of medium build. He has black hair and was wearing a black jacket and black jeans.

White male in his mid-30s, 5’4-5’6” tall and of large build. He had short ginger hair which was shaved back and sides, and a beard. He was wearing a dark green jacket with dark bottoms and dark shoes.

Officers investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have information.

They would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have been driving past and captured the incident, or events leading up to it, on dashcam on 1st January 2022.

Anyone with any information is asked to visit West Mercia Police – Tell Us About quoting incident 146i of 1 January 2022.

