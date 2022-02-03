MP grills Transport Secretary on ‘hammer blow’ plans to close Whitchurch Driving Centre

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, has today called on the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to commit to keeping the Whitchurch driving centre open.

Whitchurch Driving Test Centre: Image: Google Street View

Helen told the Transport Secretary that the plans to close the centre would be a “hammer blow” to people who want to improve their quality of life.

The local MP is urging the Government to think again about those who may now find themselves isolated “both socially and from work and education opportunities”.

The question in Parliament is part of Helen’s wider campaign to help keep the Whitchurch driving test centre open.

Speaking in Parliament earlier today, Helen Morgan MP said:

“Given the huge backlogs in the DVLA, and the similar backlogs in the DVSA, many young people are deprived of their independence and find themselves isolated both socially and from work and education opportunities.

“Will the Secretary of State commit to keeping this important facility open and removing the necessity of paying for double lessons and driving for an additional hour just to practice or attend a test?”