£140,000 awarded to Shropshire Council to promote cycling and walking

Shropshire Council has been awarded more than £140,000 of Government funding to help enable and promote cycling and walking in the county.

Cycling and walking will be given a boost across Shropshire with the funding which is from the Department for Transport’s Capability Fund – money awarded to local transport authorities outside London. It is to be spent on the development of infrastructure plans, and on carrying out behaviour change activities, such as training and promotion.

Shropshire Council is now considering how best the money should be spent after being awarded £140,320 and how it feeds into the ongoing development of the council’s new local cycling and walking infrastructure plan (LCWIP).

The LCWIP is in development and workshops in local towns with councillors, town councils and other representatives are taking place in February and March to help shape the draft plan for Shropshire.

Ian Nellins is the Cabinet member for climate change, natural assets and the green economy:

“This funding is very welcome and will help our efforts to improve, enhance and promote cycling and walking facilities in the county, including our work to develop a new local cycling and walking infrastructure plan for the county.”

This funding is separate from the Government’s much larger capital grant fund, which will be allocated depending on the quality of bids for infrastructure schemes.