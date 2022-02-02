Over 50,000 householders request new recycling bin

More than 50,000 Shropshire householders have requested a new wheelie bin for recycling cans, glass and plastic at the kerbside since orders opened on 13 January.

Councillor Ian Nellins with one of the new bins. Photo: Shropshire Council

Shropshire Council says that so far, 50,180 orders have been placed, which means that well over one third of the county’s 140,000 households have now requested a bin.

The first bins are set to be delivered from May this year, starting in the south Shropshire area, with deliveries then being made in other parts of the county.

This week leaflets are being left under bin lids in south Shropshire, advising people about the bin and how to order one.

The bin – which is optional and free – will replace the existing black recycling boxes, and help to increase the amount of waste recycled by providing households with a larger container.

It will also reduce the amount of waste lost to the recycling process after being blown out of the boxes on windy days,

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for waste and recycling, said

“We knew the new bins would be popular and that demand would be high, and to receive 50,000 orders in just under three weeks is fantastic.

“People have until 1 April to order a bin so there is no rush and everyone who requests a bin will receive it later this year.”

Some households may not want a bin due to housing layout or the lack of storage space for the bin. These residents would be able to continue to use their existing waste containers, as will those residents who simply prefer to use boxes.

To request a bin people should go to shropshire.gov.uk/requestmixedrecyclingbin to place an order online.