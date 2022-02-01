10.6 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Shropshire man jailed for domestic abuse offences

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A Shropshire man has been sentenced to 28 months in prison for domestic abuse offences.

Ian Gill pled guilty to attempts to cause grievous bodily harm and threats to kill.

The court heard how the 27-year-old threatened a woman with a knife at an address in Ellesmere in November 2021.

Gill then fled the scene and was later found by officers and taken into custody.

He was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday 28 January.

Detective Constable Porsche Walker from Shrewsbury CID at West Mercia Police said:

“We would like to thank the victim for her co-operation throughout this case, and we welcome the sentence that has been handed to Gill.

“We want to reassure the public that we act on all reports we receive and offer full support to anyone who feels they are a victim of domestic abuse. We would urge anyone with concerns about domestic abuse to please get in touch.”

