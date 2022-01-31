6.7 C
Shropshire
Monday, January 31, 2022

Person rescued from cliff face at Haughmond Hill

Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Emergency services were called to an injured woman who required rescuing from a cliff face at Haughmond Hill near Shrewsbury yesterday.

Three fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Wellington with an operations officer at around 2.54pm on Sunday.

The woman is thought to have fallen and suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews worked at the scene with West Midlands Ambulance Service to rescue the woman.

The Midlands Air Ambulance also attended.

