More than £14,000 awarded to local projects in Telford and Wrekin

Fifteen local community groups are to be awarded more than £14,000 for projects that benefit the local community or environment in Telford and Wrekin.

The funding is being provided through the EnviroGrant initiative – a funding scheme managed by Veolia and Telford & Wrekin Council as part of the Added Social Value within the organisation’s waste management service contract.

Successful projects from this round include vegetable and flower growing, youth development and carbon reduction.

Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services, Regeneration and the High Street, Councillor Lee Carter, said:

“EnviroGrant is a great example of how we work with our partners to create a better borough. These grants give local people the opportunity to make a real difference in their community and neighbourhood. I’m pleased to see such a wide range of groups and projects successfully applying for funding this year.”

Since EnviroGrant’s launch in 2014, Veolia has awarded over £100,000 in grants to support over 100 local community projects.

Steve Mitchell, Regional Director for Veolia, said:

“Veolia is committed to supporting the local community and EnviroGrant is a great way of making a difference to a variety of community groups from across the borough. I’m delighted to see a number of projects focused on sustainability, as well as community enhancement projects.”

Groups and projects being awarded EnviroGrant funding in this round are:

– Telford Crisis Support, for a vegetable garden

– Telford Park School, Outdoor Learning and environmental awareness

– Telford Police Cadets, Bridging the Gap Peaceful Garden

– Telford Repair Cafe, Repair Cafe on Tour

– Bournville Village Trust, Lightmoor Little Potted Garden Project

– Lawley & Overdale Parish Council, Old Park Update

– SYA, SYA Carbon Zero

– Home-Start Telford & Wrekin, Children’s Centre – Parent and child drop in groups

– Donnington and Muxton Parish Council, Noticeboard

– Shropshire Cycle Hub, The Everyday Cycling Project

– Old Park Primary School, Nature Friendly School

– Friends of Dawley Park, Wooden Sculpture Gallery

– Leegate Community Centre CIC, Woodland Seating and Activity Area

– Hub on the Hill Church, Sensory Sacred Garden

– Lilleshall Parish Council, Lilleshall Community Planters