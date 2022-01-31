6 C
Shropshire
Monday, January 31, 2022

First new homes completed at affordable housing scheme in Aqueduct

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Living Space Housing has handed the first tranche of homes over to The Wrekin Housing Group at a £7m scheme located in the village of Aqueduct in Telford.

Scott Davies from Waldeck Employers Agent, Jane Johnson from The Wrekin Housing Group, and Shane Robinson from Living Space Housing
Scott Davies from Waldeck Employers Agent, Jane Johnson from The Wrekin Housing Group, and Shane Robinson from Living Space Housing

Accessed off Majestic Way, all 39 homes have been purpose designed for affordable rent to help meet local housing needs. The strategic 6.3-acre parcel of land was acquired from Homes England, with the land sale being managed by Telford & Wrekin Council as part of the Telford Land Deal.

Solihull-based Living Space commenced construction work 12 months ago. As each batch of new homes reach completion, they will be handed over to The Wrekin Housing Group, ready for tenants to move in. The whole scheme is scheduled for completion by the summer.

- Advertisement -

Paul Breen, Managing Director of Living Space Housing said: “Thanks to excellent site and supply chain management – working to Covid-19 protocols through the pandemic – we are delighted with how construction work has progressed at this expansive site. We have now reached the major milestone of being able to handover the first homes to The Wrekin Housing Group. We are all looking forward to welcoming the new residents into these efficient, modern homes.

“This strategic site was first earmarked for residential development back in the 1980s and we are very pleased to be delivering quality affordable homes at a time when Telford and Wrekin need them most. We are especially proud that each stage of the construction programme has been carried out by our local supply chain, which has safeguarded and created new employment opportunities.”

The accommodation mix for the Majestic Way development comprises 19 two-bedroom houses, 18 three-bedroom houses, and two two-bedroom bungalows. Constructed in red brick, with feature render plots, all 39 homes have designated parking provision. The scheme is providing a significant amount of Public Open Space, a SUDS attenuation feature, and a new footpath to The Iron Bridge Way.

Jane Johnson, Project Manager for The Wrekin Housing Group said: “We have enjoyed working in partnership with Living Space on this conveniently located residential scheme, which will make a difference to local people’s lives by creating a new community of high-quality affordable homes. We look forward to welcoming our first tenants in the near future.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP