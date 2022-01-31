First new homes completed at affordable housing scheme in Aqueduct

Living Space Housing has handed the first tranche of homes over to The Wrekin Housing Group at a £7m scheme located in the village of Aqueduct in Telford.

Scott Davies from Waldeck Employers Agent, Jane Johnson from The Wrekin Housing Group, and Shane Robinson from Living Space Housing

Accessed off Majestic Way, all 39 homes have been purpose designed for affordable rent to help meet local housing needs. The strategic 6.3-acre parcel of land was acquired from Homes England, with the land sale being managed by Telford & Wrekin Council as part of the Telford Land Deal.

Solihull-based Living Space commenced construction work 12 months ago. As each batch of new homes reach completion, they will be handed over to The Wrekin Housing Group, ready for tenants to move in. The whole scheme is scheduled for completion by the summer.

Paul Breen, Managing Director of Living Space Housing said: “Thanks to excellent site and supply chain management – working to Covid-19 protocols through the pandemic – we are delighted with how construction work has progressed at this expansive site. We have now reached the major milestone of being able to handover the first homes to The Wrekin Housing Group. We are all looking forward to welcoming the new residents into these efficient, modern homes.

“This strategic site was first earmarked for residential development back in the 1980s and we are very pleased to be delivering quality affordable homes at a time when Telford and Wrekin need them most. We are especially proud that each stage of the construction programme has been carried out by our local supply chain, which has safeguarded and created new employment opportunities.”

The accommodation mix for the Majestic Way development comprises 19 two-bedroom houses, 18 three-bedroom houses, and two two-bedroom bungalows. Constructed in red brick, with feature render plots, all 39 homes have designated parking provision. The scheme is providing a significant amount of Public Open Space, a SUDS attenuation feature, and a new footpath to The Iron Bridge Way.

Jane Johnson, Project Manager for The Wrekin Housing Group said: “We have enjoyed working in partnership with Living Space on this conveniently located residential scheme, which will make a difference to local people’s lives by creating a new community of high-quality affordable homes. We look forward to welcoming our first tenants in the near future.”