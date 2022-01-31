Consultation launched on future of Acton Scott Historic Working Farm

A consultation to help shape the future of Acton Scott Historic Working Farm in South Shropshire has begun.

Shropshire Council is inviting interested parties to share their views on the tourist attraction which is located just off the A49 between Church Stretton and Craven Arms.

The museum welcomes approximately 20,000 visitors a year, but the much-loved attraction is no longer considered to be financially sustainable by the council, and Shropshire Council is working with the Acton Scott Estate to find an alternative operating model that provides a sustainable future.

It was the vision of Thomas Acton, who established the museum to demonstrate historic farming techniques; and has been operated by Shropshire Council, as tenants of the Acton Scott Estate, since the 1970s.

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for communities, culture, leisure and tourism, and transport, said:

“We are actively seeking ideas from supporters, stakeholders and the local community, which we hope will assist the Acton Scott Estate as it considers possible alternative uses for the site.”

Friends of Acton Scott Farm Museum are also urging people to engage with Shropshire Council’s consultation.

Leader of Friends of Acton Scott Farm Museum, Alice Walker said: “Without places such as Acton Scott providing a venue, these skills would be at even greater risk of dying out.



“Acton Scott Museum has also featured many times on television and a series of heritage programmes have been created on location on the listed farmyard – parts of which date to c.1767. The Farm Museum has educated and entertained for over 40 years and we see it thriving again in the future. It enjoys a great community atmosphere and has been a most successful tourist destination (until the pandemic) – in fact a hub for those with knowledge to share and those who want to learn.



“Ecology and conservation are vitally important and the farm is already near to complete Carbon neutral status. We want to ensure that it will meet people’s expectations for safeguarding the environment.”

Consultation

An online survey for feedback is open until Monday 14 March 2022. A hard copy of the information pack, along with copies of the survey, is also available at all Shropshire libraries.

In addition, people can contact Shropshire Council about this issue, or request a hard copy or a large format survey form to be sent to them by post, by writing to Acton Scott Engagement, Acton Scott Historic Working Farm, Acton Scott, Church Stretton, SY6 6QN, or by emailing actonscottengagement@shropshire.gov.uk

The findings from the survey and stakeholder meetings will be put into a report, which will be shared with Shropshire Council’s Cabinet, the Acton Scott Estate and published online.

In order to ensure a detailed and constructive dialogue with many different supporters, a series of stakeholder-specific meetings will also be held in February 2022 either online or face-to-face.