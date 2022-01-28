10.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, January 28, 2022

Young man injured during homophobic attack in Telford

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for information after a young man was injured during a homophobic attack in Telford.

The incident happened at around 4pm on Tuesday 18 January in the Bishopdale area of Brookside.

Police say the young man suffered facial and head injuries as well as homophobic abuse.

Three young men were reported to have been involved in the incident.

One of them was described as slim, white, around 5’5 tall, with short, blonde hair with a very short fringe. He was wearing a black Hoodrich jumper and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Another was described as having a muscular build, olive skin and a short, black afro. He was 5’7 and wearing a grey tracksuit.

The third was described as white with short, black, hair, a chubby build and around 5’5 tall.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to visit https://orlo.uk/oIFd1 quoting incident 399 of 18 January.

