Friday, January 28, 2022

Telford & Wrekin Council to invest extra £20m in new homes through Nuplace

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Telford & Wrekin Council is planning to invest a further £20 million in providing homes for private and affordable rent in the local area.

Nuplace, which is wholly owned by the council, was established in 2015 to increase the supply of rented accommodation in the area, regenerate brownfield sites and drive up standards in the private-rented sector by offering a high quality alternative to private tenants. 

The proposed investment of £20 million over the next two years will support the development of an extra 402 much needed new homes. This will bring the total number of Nuplace homes to 880, with a total investment of £130.9 million.

Councillor Richard Overton, Cabinet Member for Housing, Enforcement and Transport, said: “Nuplace plays a key role in delivering Telford & Wrekin Council’s vision to protect, care and invest to build a better borough. 

“Through capital investment, Nuplace is providing high quality homes for private and affordable rent, and driving up standards in the private-rental sector. 

“As well as delivering much needed housing for more than 1,000 people, Nuplace has also delivered additional value, supporting local employment and supply chains, resulting in the redevelopment of over 28.6 acres of brownfield land, land which may otherwise have blighted local communities.

“Our budget proposals for the next two years include committing a further £20 million investment into Nuplace to continue building a better borough.”

To date, Nuplace has created more than 460 new homes across ten sites around Telford and Wrekin. Of these, 80 are for affordable rent or are built to an adaptable standard, with the remainder being rented on the open market.

Recently completed developments include Southwater Way, where 46 high quality homes have been built, with residents due to move in next month. This sustainable development has been designed specifically to contribute to the council’s commitment to tackle climate change, with features including solar panels and electric car charging points.

Work is now underway at the next development at Wild Walk, off Donnington Wood Way, which will see the construction of a further 66 high quality homes for rent and is scheduled for completion in 2024.

