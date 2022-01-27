5.2 C
Police reassure local communities ahead of planned protest in Telford

By Shropshire Live

Police are taking steps to reassure local communities ahead of a planned protest in Telford town centre on Saturday.

The event is due to take place at 2pm in the Blue Willow Car Park in Telford town centre and will involve the screening of a documentary by the organisers.

Other organisers have also indicated their intention to hold a counter protest at the same time.

Police in Telford have been liaising with all groups involved to minimise any disruption to the wider community on the day.

There will be an increased police presence in the area with plans in place to ensure a proportionate and appropriate policing response.

Local policing teams have been working with communities across Telford to offer support and reassurance.

Chief Superintendent Paul Moxley said: “We understand this event may cause concern within our local communities and have been working with them.

“People will see an increased police presence in Telford on Saturday, both around the town centre and other areas with officers there to maintain public safety and help minimise disruption. We have decided to impose certain conditions on the organisers of both protest groups under sections 12 and 14 of the Public Order Act 1986 to further maximise safety and minimise disruption on Saturday. We hope that this will offer reassurance to our local residents and businesses.”

