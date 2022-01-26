7 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Shropshire man sentenced for domestic abuse offences

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A Shropshire man has been sentenced to 33 months in prison for domestic abuse offences after breaching his suspended sentence.

Colin Powell, formerly of Highley in Bridgnorth pleaded guilty to four charges, which included assault, breach of a restraining order, theft and taking a vehicle without consent.

The court heard how the 37-year-old visited an address in Ludlow in July 2021 where he assaulted a woman. He also breached a restraining order and the conditions of his suspended sentence. Both of which were handed to him in June 2021.

Powell then fled the address taking a mobile phone and vehicle without consent. He was arrested and charged the following day where he was remanded in custody awaiting trial.

He was sentenced on Friday 21 January at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Detective Constable Geoff Anslow of Shrewsbury CID at West Mercia Police, said: “We welcome the sentence which has been handed to Powell, and thank the victim in this case for her co-operation throughout.

“We urge anyone with any concerns about domestic abuse to please get in touch. We act on all reports we receive and offer full support to anyone who feels they are a victim of domestic abuse.”

