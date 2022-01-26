Police investigate arson attack on van in Telford

Police in Telford are appealing for information after a van was severely damaged by arson, with the fire also spreading to a garage.
The incident happened around 10.30pm on Friday 14 January outside a property on The Crescent in Donnington.
Police say a man dressed in black was captured on CCTV running away from the scene holding a petrol can. He ran towards Turreff Avenue.
Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington with an operations and Fire Investigation officers. Crews used two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, and a covering jet to extinguish the fire.
Anyone who may have seen this man or captured him or the incident on dash cam or CCTV is asked to please visit https://orlo.uk/9XKnr quoting incident 668 of 14 January.