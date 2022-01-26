7 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Police investigate arson attack on van in Telford

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police in Telford are appealing for information after a van was severely damaged by arson, with the fire also spreading to a garage.

The incident happened around 10.30pm on Friday 14 January outside a property on The Crescent in Donnington.

Police say a man dressed in black was captured on CCTV running away from the scene holding a petrol can. He ran towards Turreff Avenue.

- Advertisement -

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington with an operations and Fire Investigation officers. Crews used two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, and a covering jet to extinguish the fire.

Anyone who may have seen this man or captured him or the incident on dash cam or CCTV is asked to please visit https://orlo.uk/9XKnr quoting incident 668 of 14 January.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP