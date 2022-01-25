3.4 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Search begins for new Wellington town crier

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A Shropshire town is calling for a new town crier to shout about its attractions and achievements.

Wellington Town Crier Liam McGrath and Ale Taster Jerry Bailey
Wellington Town Council is looking for someone to help spread the word about the regeneration of the area.

“The new town crier should be enthusiastic about our area and all its attractions,” said Caroline Mulvihill, the council’s communications and events manager.

“It’s a great position for an outgoing man or woman who has a jovial and polite personality and a reasonable knowledge and understanding of the history of Wellington.

The current town crier, Laim McGrath, will shortly step down from the voluntary 12-month position, for which the council supplies the costume of cloak, hat and bell.

The first appearance for the new town crier will be at the Wellington Charter Day in March, celebrating the founding of the town’s market in 1244, which will include a range of entertainment such as music and morris dancing in the town centre.

The day will also feature another historic figure – the town’s ‘ale taster’ – a role undertaken by Jerry Bailey.

“This historic position was first recorded in Wellington in the 1300s when the ale taster would have checked that brewers were not selling sub-standard beer,” she explained.

The modern incarnation of this role exists to promote food and drink produced around The Wrekin and since taking office a decade ago Jerry Baily has attended the openings of various new food and drink businesses, as well as ‘representing’ the town in pubs around the world on his various self-funded travels.

A full job description for the town crier role can be found on the town council website.

