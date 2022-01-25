Landmark Madeley building celebrates anniversary

A landmark building in Madeley is celebrating being back in business two years after it was refurbished.

Pictured celebrating the anniversary of the Anstice Hall are, from left, volunteer and trustee Rita Mannering, customer Gwen Fellows and manager Lyndy Boden

The Anstice in Madeley opened two years ago after an extensive refurbishment programme but has not yet been able to enjoy a full 12 months of operation.

“Lockdown has prevented us from fully functioning for much of the time since our official re-opening but we are hoping that 2022 will be a really great year for us – let’s get this party started!” said manager Lyndy Boden.

- Advertisement -

Lyndy was a key figure in helping to bring the Grade II listed building in the centre of Madeley back to life.

The Anstice first opened in 1870 to honour John Anstice, a respected mine owner, industrialist and philanthropist and over the years was home to Madeley Library, Lloyds Bank, a dentist and a place for entertainment, education and socialising.

“In its heyday its ballroom was famous as ‘the best sprung floor outside Blackpool’, holding packed dances and concerts. However, the venue hit troubled times and closed in in 2014,” Lyndy explained.

Local people immediately started a passionate ‘Save the Anstice’ campaign, attracting over 900 supporters in two weeks and lobbying local councillors for assistance.

As a result, the Anstice was bought by Madeley Town Council who worked with the Anstice Community Trust to renovate the building and put this iconic local landmark back at the heart of our community.

Lyndy added: “The Anstice now serves as a community hub for the people of Madeley, complete with Madeley Library, a new café, refurbished ballroom and bar and fantastic accessibility.

“We host regular meetings and events such as craft fairs, dance shows, classic movie days and the ball room is hired out for parties and weddings. The Anstice once again stands proud at the heart of Madeley and ready to welcome local people and visitors this year.”