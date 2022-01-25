Helen Morgan MP to make maiden speech in House of Commons

Helen Morgan the new Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire will this afternoon make her maiden speech in the House of Commons.

Helen Morgan MP

The speech will be delivered when Helen is called by the Speaker of the House during the remaining stages of the Judicial Review and Courts Bill between 1pm and 4pm.

In her speech, Helen will comment on North Shropshire’s great history and remark on stories from the main market towns.

- Advertisement -

Helen will also provide her view on the Judicial Review and Courts Bill.

Finally, Helen will put forward her priorities for the residents of North Shropshire saying: “I will not give up on the fight for the issues that matter most to them: better access to health and ambulance services, a fair deal for our farming community, and proper provision of infrastructure and public services.”