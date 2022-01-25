3.4 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Community led scheme brings affordable housing to Weston Rhyn

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A new development of sixteen affordable houses and bungalows, along with twenty-four new apartments for an independent living community of older people is set to be built in Weston Rhyn.

The development by Shropshire Towns and Rural Housing, which is due for completion in 2023, is delivering much needed housing for affordable rent and shared ownership properties within an independent living community.

The independent living community is designed around the HAPPI principles (Housing our Ageing Population Panel for Innovation), with good circulation, flexible spaces, level access shower rooms, external mobility scooter stores for each home and private winter garden (apartments) or patios (bungalows).

Managing Director at STAR Housing, Sue Adams, says: “We are proud to have worked closely with the local community and Parish Council to make sure that the new houses suit the picturesque village setting. This development also uses the latest technologies such as ground and air source heating and solar panels to be kind to the environment.

STAR Housing is an Arm’s Length Management Organisation, established in 2013 and owned by Shropshire Council. STAR have a 10-year management agreement with Shropshire Council to manage the homes, tenancies and neighbourhoods of the Council houses, flats, bungalows, and garages in the Oswestry and Bridgnorth area.

