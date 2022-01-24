2 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, January 25, 2022

AFC Telford Utd ban three supporters following investigation into incidents

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

AFC Telford United has issued three-year bans to three individuals following an internal investigation and extensive consultations with West Mercia Police.

The three individuals are now banned from attending games at the New Bucks Head.

The club said the bans have been issued following an investigation where several incidents of unsuitable behaviour at both home and away games this season have occurred and are not related to one standalone incident.

A spokesperson said: “As a Club we do not condone and will not tolerate any poor behaviour that brings our club name into disrepute.

“If supporters experience any unacceptable behaviour at the New Bucks Head or when following the club away, we urge them to report this to the closest steward immediately.

“We will continue to monitor the situation very closely and we will not hesitate to issue further bans if required.”

