MP joins campaign to prevent closure of Whitchurch Driving Test Centre

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, has come out in full support of the residents who are up in arms over the planned closure of Whitchurch Driving Test Centre.

Whitchurch Driving Test Centre: Image: Google Street View

The closure, which will take place by April, would mean the nearest test centre to the town would be in Crewe which is 14 miles away.

The MP has written to Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State Baroness Vere and the Cheif Executive of the DVSA Loveday Ryder.

In the letter to Baroness Vere, Helen said the closure was “particularly devastating for those living in my rural constituency whose closest test centre will soon be 14 miles away.”

The MP added that she wanted to know what the Government were doing about the closure decision saying, “I am receiving a flood of emails from my constituents who are rightfully angry about this closure, as the latest in a series of cuts to services in Shropshire.”

In a letter to DVSA Chief Executive Helen argued that closing the centre has left residents angry with young people across the Whitchurch and surrounding areas massively affected by the proposed change. She added that while closing the centre may save money it will massively affect the rural area.

It comes as Helen is set to meet with campaigners petitioning to keep the centre open next week.

Commenting on the proposed test centre closure, Helen Morgan MP said:

“The decision to close the centre in Whitchurch is outrageous and should be overturned by the DVSA, residents in our area do not need more local services being taken away from them.

“The next nearest centre is miles away in Crewe and with our area already being so disconnected it will come as a hammer blow to residents just wanting to learn how to drive. It will also massively affect those working at the centre, they shouldn’t see their place of work closed with no prior consultation.

“The Minister needs to work with us to reverse this ill-judged decision from the DVSA, Whitchurch Test Centre should stay open for residents across North Shropshire.”