Thursday, January 20, 2022

Man dies following collision in Oswestry

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

One man has died and another received advanced trauma care by ambulance staff at the scene of a collision in Oswestry last night.

The collision which involved two cars happened on Trefonen Road in Oswestry at around 8.15pm.

Four ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and a BASICS emergency doctor attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When crews arrived on scene, they found two cars which had been involved in a collision with four people injured.

“Bystanders and police were already performing CPR on one man, the driver of one car. Ambulance crews provided advanced life support to the man but sadly, despite the best efforts of everyone, nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead on scene a short time later.

“A second man, a passenger from the same car, had sustained multiple injuries and was in a critical condition. The team of ambulance staff and medics worked together to administer advanced trauma care before he was stabilised and conveyed on blue lights to Royal Stoke University Hospital. Medics travelled with the ambulance crew to continue advanced clinical care enroute to the major trauma centre.

“A third man, a passenger from the same car, sustained potentially serious injuries. He received treatment on scene before being taken on blue lights to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further assessment.

“A woman, the driver of the second car, was also assessed by ambulance staff and was found to have less serious injuries. She was also conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further checks.”

