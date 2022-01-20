Man and woman arrested following thefts from vehicles in Telford

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with a number of thefts from vehicles in Telford.

The man aged 24 and the woman aged 23 were arrested in Leegomery on Monday after officers were made aware of a number of thefts from vehicles in the area. They were both arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle.

Police are also appealing for people who believe they may have had items taken from their vehicles to contact them after a number of items were recovered by officers. Police believe the owner/s of the items may not be aware their vehicles were broken in to.

The thefts from vehicles have been happening in the Apley, Leegomery and Wellington areas of the town.



Anyone with any information that could help the investigation further is asked to visit the West Mercia Police website quoting reference 22/5434/22 of 17 January.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.