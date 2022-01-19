5.6 C
Work begins to repair Attingham Park boundary wall

By Shropshire Live

Work has started to conserve and repair the historic boundary walls at Attingham Park, near Shrewsbury.

Attingham’s boundary wall requires repair. Photo: National Trust / Rachael Parry
The National Trust has commissioned specialist conservation contractors to undertake essential safety, maintenance and conservation work to the northernmost section of the estate walls, near Berwick Wharf.

Two hundred metres of wall is set to be repaired and replaced over the course of 20 weeks, including a section damaged by a vehicle a few years ago.

The walls date back to 1793 with archives noting that ‘Lord Berwick… does right to begin building a wall … to keep out insolence and roguery’. Today, the brick walls that surround much of the estate form part of the Grade II*-listed historic park and garden at Attingham. 

Whilst the conservation and repair work is undertaken, a traffic management system will be in place, in order to keep the contractors safe. This will include traffic lights to control traffic flow at various points between Berwick Wharf and the junction of Pelham Road with the road from Atcham to Uffington.

Mark Agnew, Attingham’s General Manager said: “The work we’re carrying out to the boundary walls is essential for the safety of road users along Pelham Road, as well as for the maintenance and conservation of this historical feature.

 “We’re grateful to have received funding from the government, via Historic England, towards carrying out this work and are a hugely grateful to our local community for their patience while the work is taking place.”

