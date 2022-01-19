5.6 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Person rescued following house fire in Telford

Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

A person was rescued after a fire broke at a property in Telford early this morning.

Firefighters were called to the house in Weybridge at just before 6am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reports a female was rescued from the property and conveyed to hospital.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Tweedale and Wellington with an operations officer.

The fire was reported to have been in the kitchen area of the property with fire crews wearing breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire using hose reel jets and a covering jet.

