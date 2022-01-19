People urged to ‘grab a jab’ as NHS launches week of walk-ins

People in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are being urged to grab a jab this week with at least 16 walk-in sites available across the county.

The NHS is launching a week of walk-ins which means that many people are now closer than ever to a walk-in vaccination site and getting protected from the dangers of the Covid-19 variant, Omicron and Long Covid.

Those who are eligible can now use the NHS online walk-in finder to find the most convenient site to get their top-up, first or second dose without an appointment. People who are eligible can also book an appointment or call 119.

The walk in sites include shopping centres, fire stations and churches – to name a few. A full list of sites, including opening times, can be found on the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care System’s website.

Covid-19 vaccines offer the best protection for individuals against the risk of severe disease and mortality. Though symptoms can be mild for people who are vaccinated, a number of patients who have no immunity to Covid are becoming very ill in hospital intensive care units.

UK Health Security Agency data demonstrates the great protection two doses offer, whilst not enough to completely stop the surge of Omicron, adding an additional third dose prevents around 75% of people from getting any Covid symptoms.

The NHS Covid-19 Vaccination Programme in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin has delivered more than 1.1 million doses since its inception.

Since the start of December, more than four million people in England have tested positive for Covid and would have been unable to get their booster for at least 28 days in line with the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation guidance, but anyone testing positive before 20 December is now able to get that vital booster this week.

Angie Wallace, Senior Responsible Officer for the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “I would strongly urge anyone yet to come forward for their booster, or their first or second dose, to check where their nearest site is online and get theirs now. This week of walk ins makes it as easy and convenient as possible for people to benefit from the vaccine’s vital protection from the Omicron variant.

“We have all read on social media that Omicron is mild but we know from our frontline health colleagues that it isn’t mild for everyone – patients who have no immunity to Covid are becoming very ill indeed.

“If you have put it off, now is the time to book and get boosted – it will protect you and ensure you can get maximum protection from Omicron as well as protecting those you love.

“It is never too late for people to get their vaccine as it is an evergreen offer. Vaccination provides powerful protection against severe illness with Covid-19, so getting the jab is the most important thing you can do to protect yourself. Boosters are also vital to maintain a high level of protection because the vaccine starts to deteriorate as time goes by.”

The NHS is also this week inviting eligible 16-and 17-year-olds to get their booster as well as those at risk between 12 and 15.