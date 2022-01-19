New ‘Love Oswestry’ festival to take place in February

A brand-new event to celebrate everything that’s loved about Oswestry will take place next month.

The Love Oswestry festival will shout about all that is great in the town through music, poetry and art, culminating in a special lantern parade.

It is being funded by a £90,000 grant from Historic England and is organised by the Cultural Consortium as part of the Oswestry High Street Heritage Action Zone project.

- Advertisement -

The event, on Saturday 12 February, will see live music, guided tours and art workshops taking place, before the sunset lantern procession brings the event to a close.

A love heart town trail, an official opening and a drumming workshop will also play major roles in the festival.

Councillor Ed Potter, Deputy Leader of Shropshire Council and Portfolio Holder for Economic Growth, Regeneration and Planning, said:

“This is a tremendous idea to celebrate all that we love about the wonderful town of Oswestry and I cannot wait to see the incredible projects that come out of it.

“From the live music to the lantern parade, to magazine making classes for young people, there is something for everyone.

“After a really difficult two years it also gives us the chance to come together safely and share what it is we love about Oswestry.

“Keep your eyes peeled for all the information about what is coming up at the Festival and I look forward to so many of you taking part on the 12th.”

Adele Nightingale Oswestry BID Manager added:

“As part of the HAZ team it has been great for BID to be involved in the Cultural Consortium to bring forward the ‘Love Oswestry’ event. The members of the Cultural Consortium have worked really hard pulling ideas together to celebrate some of the great things we all love about Oswestry and to get both the residents and business community involved.

“There will be lots of different activities going on throughout the day and we would encourage everyone to come into town and ‘Love Oswestry’.”

The festival organisers are now inviting the children of Oswestry and their families to join in the lantern parade that will start from Festival Square at 5pm and follow the route through Cae Glas Park before finishing on the Bailey Head for singing.

Free craft workshops will be held at Oswestry Memorial Hall for children aged eight and over (accompanied by an adult) to make and decorate lanterns for the parade.

The workshops will be held every Saturday from this Saturday 22 January to 12 February.

For more information and to book a place click: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/love-oswestry-lantern-making-workshops-tickets-244439062817

The parade is open to all even if you have not attended a workshop. Designs in Mind has been commissioned to make over 100 lanterns that can be collected to join in the procession from 4pm at the Memorial Hall on February 12th.