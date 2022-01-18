Shrewsbury Town FC ban two individuals from attending all games

Shrewsbury Town Football Club has banned two individuals from attending future games for a total of eight years.

The banning orders have been made as part of the ongoing investigation into incidents at the Liverpool Emirates FA Cup tie.

Videoes and reports on social media showed offensive chanting and behaviour from a small minority of ‘supporters’ during Shrewsbury’s FA Cup Third Round tie with Liverpool on Sunday 9 January.

In a short statement, the club said: “As a Club we do not condone and will not tolerate any behaviour that breaches our supporter code of conduct and brings our good name into disrepute.”