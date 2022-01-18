6.3 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Shrewsbury Town FC ban two individuals from attending all games

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Shrewsbury Town Football Club has banned two individuals from attending future games for a total of eight years.

The banning orders have been made as part of the ongoing investigation into incidents at the Liverpool Emirates FA Cup tie.

Videoes and reports on social media showed offensive chanting and behaviour from a small minority of ‘supporters’ during Shrewsbury’s FA Cup Third Round tie with Liverpool on Sunday 9 January.

- Advertisement -

In a short statement, the club said: “As a Club we do not condone and will not tolerate any behaviour that breaches our supporter code of conduct and brings our good name into disrepute.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP