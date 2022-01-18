Man threatened with knife as car stolen in Telford

Police in Telford are appealing for witnesses after a man was threatened with a knife before having his vehicle stolen in Hadley.

The incident happened on Thursday 13 January outside Kebab King on Haybridge Road at around 11pm, where the owner of a silver Mercedes C-Class estate was approached by two men and a woman.

The two men then got inside the vehicle, which the owner was sat inside. The second man then produced a large knife and threatened the owner, who got out of the vehicle. The female suspect then got into the vehicle before they drove off.

The owner of the vehicle then flagged down a passing taxi for help.

Suspects

The first suspect is described as an Asian man in his 40s with grey/ black hair and wearing a blue jacket. The second suspect is also described as being an Asian man and the female is described as white.

Police Appeal

Investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident or have dash-cam or CCTV footage of it.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to visit the West Mercia Police website quoting reference incident number 00631_I_13012022 of 13 January 2022.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.