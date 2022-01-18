Firefighters called to fire at CJ Wildlife near Upton Magna

Firefighters were called to a fire involving a building at CJ Wildlife near Upton Magna this morning.

Firefighters at the scene of the fire. Photo: Craig Jackson / @SFRS_cjackson

Firefighters attended the fire involving a two-storey brick building at around 7.48am after being alerted by staff.

Seven fire appliances from Baschurch, Bridgnorth, Hodnet, Shrewsbury and Telford Central were sent to the scene.

Appliances included the Aerial Ladder Platform, the Light Pumping Unit and the Water Carrier.

Craig Jackson of Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Thanks to an early report from staff and the assertive firefighting from crews the fire was contained to a small area of the large building.”

Crews used main jets to extinguish the fire, an aerial ladder platform and water bowsers were used to assist with firefighting operations.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.