Two men identified in connection with stolen ballot papers in Telford

Two men have been identified following a police appeal regarding stolen ballot papers in Telford.

The ballot papers were taken from outside Dawley Town Hall on 16 December at about 11.50pm, during the Dawley and Aqueduct ward by-election.

The bags containing the ballot papers were later found disposed of nearby and returned to the council for safe retention.

Both men identified have been interviewed by police.

Investigations into the incident continue and anyone with any information that could help the investigation further is asked to visit https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ quoting reference 730 of 16 December.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.