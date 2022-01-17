2.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Police arrest man in connection with Telford jewellery burglaries

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police in Telford have arrested a man in connection with jewellery burglaries in Leegomery and Wellington.

The arrest was made after a considerable quantity of gold was stolen from two addresses on Tuesday, 11 January.

Officers arrested a 26-year-old-man on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary on 12 January. He has now been released under investigation.

Police were also alerted to a stolen white BMW X3, that is believed to have been used during the burglaries, which had been left abandoned in Malinslee. The car has been seized by police.

Investigations continue into the burglaries and anyone with any information that could help the investigation further is asked to visit the West Mercia Police website quoting reference 423i of 11 January.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.

