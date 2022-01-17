3.7 C
Shropshire
Monday, January 17, 2022

Motorists warned of disruption ahead of A5 landscaping works in Shrewsbury

Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Overnight landscaping works are due to begin on the A5 between Preston roundabout and Emstrey roundabout from tonight until the end of February.

The A5 between Preston roundabout and Emstrey roundabout. Image: Google Street View
The works will see lane closures and total closures between 10pm and 6am Monday to Friday. A signed diversion route will be in place with access to emergency service vehicles maintained.

The works will see woodland areas between the two roundabouts thinned out to give the remaining trees room to grow and ensure a more sustainable tree cover. Smaller shrubs and trees will also be planted to create lower ground cover and the woodland and grassland areas will be scattered with native bulbs.

A National Highways spokesperson said: “Currently, shrubs are being dominated and shaded by fast growing, densely planted trees. By thinning the trees, it will enhance the surrounding woodland by improving diversity and woodland structure, to better integrate the woodland with the wider landscape and enhance the area.

“Our work will restore the grassland and we’ll maintain this by returning to the area over a three-year maintenance period.

“Our work will also improve views of the woodland and River Severn.”

“Please plan ahead and allow additional time for your journey. I’d also like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience or disruption to those living close to the work. We’ll make every effort to carefully manage noise levels and additional lighting to minimise the impact.

“Our planned road work may be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.”

