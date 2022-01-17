3.7 C
Shropshire
Monday, January 17, 2022

Collision involving lorry and car closes A458 at Cross Houses

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

The A458 between Cross Houses and Cressage was closed this morning following a collision involving a lorry and a car.

The collision happened at around 7.18am near Severndale Nurseries.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury along with an operations officer. Crews used specialist cutting gear to release one casualty who was trapped.

- Advertisement -

Also at the scene of the incident were West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We sent one ambulance to the scene and have treated a man, the driver of the car, for injuries not believed to be serious. He was conveyed to hospital for further treatment.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP