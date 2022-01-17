Collision involving lorry and car closes A458 at Cross Houses

The A458 between Cross Houses and Cressage was closed this morning following a collision involving a lorry and a car.

The collision happened at around 7.18am near Severndale Nurseries.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury along with an operations officer. Crews used specialist cutting gear to release one casualty who was trapped.

Also at the scene of the incident were West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We sent one ambulance to the scene and have treated a man, the driver of the car, for injuries not believed to be serious. He was conveyed to hospital for further treatment.”