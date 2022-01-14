Two women injured following collision in Shrewsbury

Two women were injured, one seriously, following a collision at Upper Battlefield in Shrewsbury this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the two car collision between Battlefield Roundabout and Hadnall at just after 3pm.

Both women were taken to hospital with one of the injured taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital. A second casualty was treated for injuries not believed to be serious and also taken to hospital.

Two fire appliances from Shrewsbury attended after one of the vehicles caught fire. Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service says that the vehicle was fully involved in fire. Firefighters used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 3:06pm to reports of a two car collision on the A49 in Upper Battlefield.

“We sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car with a trauma doctor and critical care paramedic onboard.

“We have treated a woman in a serious condition, who was conveyed to Royal Stoke University Hospital on blue lights and sirens for further treatment.

“A second woman has been treated for injuries not believed to be serious and has also been conveyed to hospital for further treatment.”

The A49 at Upper Battlefield remains closed in both directions.