Highley Medical Centre placed in special measures following inspection

A Shropshire medical practice that has been placed in Special Measures says it is fully committed to improving its service to patients.

Highley Medical Centre. Image: Google Street View

Highley Medical Centre was placed into special measured following a Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection which took place in November.

During the inspection, concerns were raised over care and treatment, as well as governance.

A spokesperson for the practice said: “Whilst this is hugely disappointing it does enable us to access the support needed to improve the services we provide.

“Before all else, we would like to reassure our patients and service users that we are taking this rating very seriously and are fully committed to improving the service we provide to you.

“Although we feel that the rating does not reflect all the good work our members of staff offer our patients, or the huge impact the COVID-19 pandemic has played on our practice, we are working very hard to bring our services back in line with what is expected by the CQC.”

With support from NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), the practice has already taken action on a number of points detailed within the report. A comprehensive action plan is in place to rectify the issues raised in the report as a matter of urgency.

The practice will be subject to ongoing monitoring, with a re-inspection within the next six months to check on progress.

The practice says it will also be working closely with the Highley patient group and keeping patients regularly updated on the improvements being made within the practice.

Commenting on the inspection results, local MP, Philip Dunne said:

“I am aware that following inspection by the CQC, Highley Medical Centre has been placed into Special Measures, reflecting the regulator’s concerns about care and treatment, as well as governance.

“These are very serious concerns, but I have been assured that being placed in Special Measures has meant immediate action has already been taken to make rapid improvements to the service. This includes Shropshire CCG working closely with the Practice to construct a comprehensive plan to address the challenges the practice faces.

“I have already discussed this issue with the CCG, and stand ready to offer any support I can, to ensure local patients in and around Highley get the standard of medical care they should expect.”