Shrewsbury MP faces one-day Commons suspension over ‘insincere’ apology

The MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, Daniel Kawczynski, is facing a Commons suspension for breaking rules over an apology for bullying parliamentary staff.

MP Daniel Kawczynski. Photo: Parliamentary Copyright

The Conservative MP is facing a one-day suspension after he was found to have broken the rules over an apology he gave for bullying parliamentary staff.

The recommendation has been made by the Commons Standards Committee.

In June last year, Mr Kawczynski was found to have acted in a “threatening and intimidating manner” towards the complainants after he was unable to join a committee hearing due to technical problems.

Following the incident, he was forced to apologise for bullying parliamentary staff.

But the committee found that interviews he gave with BBC Radio Shropshire and the Daily Mirror before he made the required statement in the Commons meant he had failed to comply as the apology was not “unequivocal”.

In the latest report published today, the committee said that Mr Kawczynski’s actions caused significant damage to the reputation and integrity of the House of Commons.

The report states that: “Although he says he was sincere by the time he made the apology to the House, he had effectively undermined the sincerity of that apology by broadcasting the fact that he was making it because he was required to do so and he disagreed with the way the case had been conducted.

“Mr Kawczynski also broke confidentiality requirements about the content of the report before it was published and identifying complainants’ job descriptions on nine occasions in his radio interview.”

The committee also said that his actions had also undermined the ICGS (Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme) and risked causing further harm to the complainants in his original case.

Read the full report on the conduct of Daniel Kawczynski MP.