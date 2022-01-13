5.6 C
Shropshire
Thursday, January 13, 2022

Shrewsbury MP faces one-day Commons suspension over ‘insincere’ apology

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

The MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, Daniel Kawczynski, is facing a Commons suspension for breaking rules over an apology for bullying parliamentary staff.

MP Daniel Kawczynski. Photo: Parliamentary Copyright
MP Daniel Kawczynski. Photo: Parliamentary Copyright

The Conservative MP is facing a one-day suspension after he was found to have broken the rules over an apology he gave for bullying parliamentary staff.

The recommendation has been made by the Commons Standards Committee.

- Advertisement -

In June last year, Mr Kawczynski was found to have acted in a “threatening and intimidating manner” towards the complainants after he was unable to join a committee hearing due to technical problems.

Following the incident, he was forced to apologise for bullying parliamentary staff.

But the committee found that interviews he gave with BBC Radio Shropshire and the Daily Mirror before he made the required statement in the Commons meant he had failed to comply as the apology was not “unequivocal”.

In the latest report published today, the committee said that Mr Kawczynski’s actions caused significant damage to the reputation and integrity of the House of Commons.

The report states that: “Although he says he was sincere by the time he made the apology to the House, he had effectively undermined the sincerity of that apology by broadcasting the fact that he was making it because he was required to do so and he disagreed with the way the case had been conducted.

“Mr Kawczynski also broke confidentiality requirements about the content of the report before it was published and identifying complainants’ job descriptions on nine occasions in his radio interview.”

The committee also said that his actions had also undermined the ICGS (Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme) and risked causing further harm to the complainants in his original case.

Read the full report on the conduct of Daniel Kawczynski MP.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP