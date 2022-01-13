2.7 C
Shropshire
Thursday, January 13, 2022

New recycling bin for Shropshire householders

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire householders can now request an additional wheelie bin for recycling cans, glass and plastic at the kerbside after councillors approved an investment of almost £3m to fund the extra bin.

Councillor Ian Nellins with one of the new bins. Photo: Shropshire Council
Councillor Ian Nellins with one of the new bins. Photo: Shropshire Council

The plans were agreed by Shropshire Council’s Cabinet in July 2021, but the funding had to be approved at a meeting of the full Council today.

To request a bin people should go to shropshire.gov.uk/requestmixedrecyclingbin to place an order online.

- Advertisement -

The first bins are set to be delivered from May this year, starting in the south Shropshire area with deliveries then being made in other parts of the county.

The bin – which is optional and free – will replace the existing black recycling boxes, and help to increase the amount of waste recycled by providing households with a larger container.

It will also reduce the amount of waste lost to the recycling process after being blown out of the boxes on windy days,

It will make the storage of recycling more convenient for residents, and reduce the amount of bending and lifting for residents and waste and recycling crews.

Assuming that just over 140,000 households (96.7%) request a bin, the total cost of providing them would be £2.93m.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for waste and recycling, said:

“I’m delighted that Council has agreed to fund the rollout of the additional bin for and that people are now able to order theirs.

“The provision of a bin for recycling is a direct response to residents’ comments and requests – and is a pledge we made in our election manifesto last year.

“It’s clear that it’s something that many people want, and it’s something that will help us to boost the amount of waste that is recycled in Shropshire.”

Some households may not want a bin due to housing layout or the lack of storage space for the bin. These residents would be able to continue to use their existing waste containers, as will those residents who simply prefer to use boxes.

People will also be able to use their new bin as well as their recycling boxes.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP