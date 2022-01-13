2.7 C
Shropshire
Thursday, January 13, 2022

Four arrested in Shrewsbury on suspicion of trafficking offences

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police have arrested four men on suspicion of trafficking offences in Shrewsbury.

The arrests were carried out at various addresses across the town this morning, where four men aged 21 and 25 and two both aged 22 were taken into custody.

The operation is part of West Mercia Police’s ongoing work to tackle the criminal exploitation of children in Shropshire through their involvement in drug supply.

The arrests made today forms part of West Mercia Police’s commitment to tackle serious and organised crime in partnership with other agencies under our Protect campaign.

To report concerns about child criminal exploitation and drugs supply visit the West Mercia Police website or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

