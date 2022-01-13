County COVID-19 case rates at all-time high

Covid-19 rates in the county are at an all-time high, leading to an increase in the number of people being treated for COVID-19 in local hospitals.

In the Shropshire Council area, during the seven-day period between 31 December 2021 – 6 January 2022, the Covid-19 situation is 5,374 new COVID-19 cases reported , an increase of 26% on the previous week. The 7-day infection rate for Shropshire was 1651.4 per 100,000.

In the borough of Telford and Wrekin, for the week ending 9 January, the Covid-19 situation in the borough is 3,140 new Covid-19 cases reported, 77 more compared to the previous week with Omicron dominant variant. The seven-day infection rate for Telford and Wrekin is 1,732 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000.

In local hospitals, there were 71 patients with Covid-19 being treated as of 12 January, up from 48 patients on 5 January. There have been six further deaths reported within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said:

“These rates are the highest we have ever seen in Shropshire, and we are now starting to see an increase in the number of people being treated for COVID-19 in our local hospitals which is worrying. We are also starting to see the effect on care homes and schools. Our health protection teams are working with these settings to minimise the risks as much as possible.

“Being fully vaccinated remains the best defence against the virus. Book an appointment online, head to a walk-in clinic, or keep an eye out for Bob the vaccination bus which is making its way around the county targeting areas with lower uptake.

“As always, I ask that you take measures to help us slow the spread of the virus. Face coverings in busy places, good hand hygiene, regular testing and good ventilation remain vitally important.”

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin’s Director for Public Health, said:

“In the last week, our local hospitals had significantly more people with Covid-19. The sickest Covid patients are those who did not have their vaccinations or the booster.

“It’s not too late for everyone who hasn’t done so already and is eligible, to get fully vaccinated – walk-in or book your appointment at a local vaccination clinic.

“Thank you to everyone eligible who has come forward – as of 11 January, 80% of our residents eligible for the booster already had theirs.

“I also want to remind people to test regularly with later flow tests (LFT), if they are feeling well, as this gives them peace of mind that they are not spreading the virus without knowing, to their loved ones and into the community.

“Rapid tests are now available again for collection at the Council’s centres (libraries and The Place-Oakengates), they can also be picked up from local pharmacies (visit this website for your nearest collection point) or delivered to your door, if you order online.

“If your LFT test is positive, in line with the latest government’s guidance, you don’t need a confirmatory PCR – just self-isolate immediately and report your result on the government’s website, you will then be contacted by NHS Test and Trace.

“Anyone who has coronavirus symptoms should self-isolate immediately and get a PCR test, not an LFT.

“Thank you for keeping on with testing – this, together with having more of our residents fully vaccinated, keeps our borough moving and as Covid safe as possible at these times.”