BBC Question Time returns to Shrewsbury this evening for a lively debate filmed at Theatre Severn.

Fiona Bruce host of BBC Question Time. Photo: BBC Question Time

The flagship political debate programme is making a return to Shrewsbury for the first time in almost a decade, after a planned return for March 2020 was delayed by the first Lockdown.

Fiona Bruce will present an hour of topical debate led by the Shrewsbury audience which will be broadcast on BBC 1 at 10.35pm.

Guests on the panel this evening are:

– Simon Hart MP, Secretary of State for Wales, Conservative



– Jess Phillips MP, Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence and Safeguarding, Labour



– Daisy Cooper MP, Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats and the party’s spokesperson on Health, Wellbeing and Social Care, Liberal Democrat

– Danny Sriskandarajah, Chief Executive of Oxfam UK

– Isabel Oakeshott, GB News presenter and commentator

Welcoming the programme to Theatre Severn, Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for communities, culture, leisure and tourism, and transport, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Question Time back to the county and to share the fabulous facilities we have at Theatre Severn.

“I hope they enjoy a lively debate and will be inspired to return.”