Witnesses sought following collision on A442 south of Bridgnorth

Police investigating a collision that happened on the A442 south of Bridgnorth yesterday are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The collision happened around 1.30pm near the junction for Hampton Loade.

Police report that a grey Peugeot was travelling northbound when it collided with a lorry.

The driver of the Peugeot walked away from the scene before being taken by air ambulance to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone who saw the incident or captured it on their dash cam is asked to visit https://orlo.uk/F3beK quoting reference 272 of 11 January.