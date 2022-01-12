One thousand vaccinated thanks to Betty the vaccination bus

Over 1,000 people in Telford and Wrekin have had a first, second or booster dose of the Covid vaccination from Betty the vaccination bus.

Council Leader Shaun Davies with the vaccination team from Betty the bus, at Leegomery Centre. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Betty’s mission is to bring vaccinations to people’s doorsteps with no booking required.

Since Betty’s first outing in Brookside, she has visited Arleston, Donnington, Hadley, Hollinswood, Horsehay, Leegomery, Madeley, Oakengates, Sutton Hill and Wellington.

The bus has been visiting communities across Telford and Wrekin with some of the lowest vaccination take up and will soon be dropping into the main employers in the borough.

Cllr Shaun Davies, Leader of the Council, said:

“We know not everyone can travel to one of the usual walk-in clinics.

“Betty allows our residents to just pop out down the road to go and get their vaccination.

“Bringing vaccinations to people’s doorsteps like this makes it as easy as possible for people to get protected.

“Over 1000 people have had a jab on the bus, and vaccination rates in areas the bus has visited have increased.

“The hard work we have put in with partners across the public sector to get Betty up and running in response to the Omicron variant is paying off – this is great to see.

“The bus is still making its way around the borough, and you don’t need to book an appointment, so come and get your booster if you see the bus.

“It’s not too late to get your first or second dose either.”

Upcoming Locations

Betty the vaccination bus will be in the following locations from 10 am until vaccinations run out:

– Hadley Cultural Centre on Wednesday 12 January

– Horsehay Village Hall on Thursday 13 January

– Donnington Asda on Friday 14 January

– Oakengates Theatre on Saturday 15 January

– Sutton Hill, Hub on the Hill on Sunday 16 January

– Hollinswood, Parish Council Offices on Tuesday 18 January

– Hadley Cultural Centre Wednesday 19 January

– Madeley, Anstice Thursday 20 January

You do not need an appointment or need to be registered with a GP to receive a vaccination on Betty the vaccination bus.

Details of other walk-in clinics across Telford and Wrekin can be found at www.telford.gov.uk/walkin

Pictured: (22 December)