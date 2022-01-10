Telford & Wrekin Council receives sustainable warmth funding boost

Telford & Wrekin Council has received a significant funding boost to help deliver sustainable warmth support to households across the borough this winter.

The council has been successfully awarded the funding after submitting entries to the Government’s Sustainable Warmth Competition which ran from June to August 2021.

The Sustainable Warmth competition has brought together two existing fuel poverty schemes into one funding opportunity.

Following a joint bid, Telford & Wrekin Council and Shropshire Council have been awarded £1.9million under the LAD3 (Local Authority Delivery) programme which supports low-income households heated by mains gas.

Telford & Wrekin Council also submitted a Midlands Energy hub entry for the competition and has successfully been awarded a total of £715,000 of further funding to support both households on and off mains gas.

All the projects will start early this year and be completed by March 2023

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Enforcement and Transport, said:

“This funding is excellent news for Telford & Wrekin Council and residents across the borough and will help us to upgrade energy inefficient homes from this month onwards.

“Winter can be a concerning time for residents who are worried about the cost of heating their home but this further funding support will enable us to support them throughout the winter months and beyond.

“We are delighted that we, along with Shropshire Council, have been successful in this competition which was entered by local authorities from across the country.”

Free help and advice

In partnership with Marches Energy Advice Centre, Telford & Wrekin Council offers a wide range of free help and advice to residents to help them stay warm throughout the winter months.



Support measures include financial assistance through top-ups to existing energy grants and helping households to save money through a range of energy efficiency measures.



Residents can also benefit from practical support such as boiler installations and home energy advice.



If you would like further information on any of our schemes, please contact Marches Energy Agency on 0800 677 1952 or email advice@mea.org.uk.