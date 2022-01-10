Shropshire road resurfacing works set to begin

Eleven stretches of road in Shropshire are to be resurfaced within the next month as part of a programme to improve the county’s roads.
Shropshire Council and its partners Kier and WSP are carrying out the work as part of the council’s annual resurfacing programme.
The roads for which work is due to start this month are:
- 10 to 24 January –A41 Whitchurch bypass, from Chester Rd Island to A525 Wrexham Rd Island. Work will take place overnight (8pm to 6am).
- 10 to 23 January – Station Road, Wooferton
- 15 to 20 January – Oxon Roundabout, Shrewsbury
- 17 to 23 January – Upper Broughton to B4385
- 10 to 23 January – C1030 – Junction Lion Lane to Penley
- 19 to 26 January – Burlton Crossroads to English Frankton junction
- 20 to 30 January – Quarry View To 30mph start, A49 Preston Brockhurst Junction
- 24 to 30 January – Wooferton to Gosford
- 24 January to 6 February B4580 Castle Street, Oswestry
- 31 January to 6 February – B5395 Old Malpas Road, Grindley Brook (A41 junction to county boundary)
- 31 January to 10 February – Apley Green Gates (A442 Telford Road rural section)
Andy Wilde, head of highways with Shropshire Council, said:
“We’re committed to improving our roads and making them safer for all road users. Our annual resurfacing programme is an important part of this. It will greatly improve nearly 150km of roads, and help to prevent potholes and other problems occurring in the future.
“I’m sure the work will be welcomed by people who use these stretches of road and I thank people for their patience and understanding while this important work is carried out.”