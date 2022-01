Firefighters have rescued a woman after she suffered an injury whilst walking at a Shropshire beauty spot.

Firefighters rescued the woman who suffered an ankle injury. Photo: @SFRS_cjackson

The woman injured her ankle whilst walking at The Ercall on Sunday afternoon.

Three fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Wellington with an operations officer.

Crews attending the incident used rope and line rescue equipment to rescue the injured woman who was assisted to.

West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.