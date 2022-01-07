COVID-19 cases increase rapidly across the county

Local Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations are increasing, with the Omicron variant now dominant across Shropshire and the borough of Telford and Wrekin.

For the week ending 2 January, there were 3,015 new Covid-19 cases reported in the borough of Telford and Wrekin, 1,403 more compared to the previous week. The seven-day infection rate for Telford and Wrekin is 1,663 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000.

For the Shropshire Council area during the seven-day period between 24-30 December there were 4,236 new COVID-19 cases reported . An increase of 173% on the last reported figures (10-16 December). The seven-day infection rate for the Shropshire Council area is 1,301.7 per 100,000.

- Advertisement -

There were 48 patients with Covid-19 in local hospitals as of 5 January, up from 25 patients on 29 December. Two further deaths were reported within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test.

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin’s Director for Public Health, said:

“With Omicron sweeping across our country, our borough has reached a record high level of cases, with the number of Covid patients in local hospitals almost doubling compared to previous weeks.

“While Omicron might be mild for some people, we are seeing rising numbers admitted to hospital and the most poorly haven’t been vaccinated or had their boosters.

“So again, our plea for everyone who hasn’t done so already is to get their booster without delay or their first or second vaccination – walk-in or book your appointment at a local vaccination clinic.

“It isn’t just about protecting ourselves from severe illness, but also the others – the people we love, the more vulnerable people in our community and our health and care staff who are under strain.

“Thank you to everyone eligible who has come forward – so far, 77.5% of our residents eligible for the booster had theirs, which is great news.

“But we still need to ensure every single one in our community is protected as much as possible and our work will continue to get this done.”

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said:

“Unfortunately, as we start the new year, we have seen the number of cases in Shropshire increase rapidly, mirroring national and regional trends. There were 4,236 new COVID-19 cases reported between 24-30 December – the highest we’ve ever had in a single week. The number of people being treated in hospital for the virus is rising and the situation is undoubtedly putting pressure on our local hospitals and care system.

“Thanks to the phenomenal vaccine effort in December though, more people than ever are now fully vaccinated, giving themselves the best level of protection against COVID-19. More than 83% of the eligible population have received the booster jab, putting us as one of the highest in the country for vaccination rates. This is something we are incredibly proud of, but we must keep pushing now. There is still lots of availability for 1st, 2nd, 3rd and booster doses for bookings and walk ins.

“This year we must move forward and learn to live alongside Coronavirus safely. Testing, vaccinations, good hand hygiene, face coverings and proper ventilation will slow the spread of the virus and keep Shropshire safe.

“We are very aware that some people are having difficulty getting hold of lateral flow tests at the moment. This is a national issue because demand for testing is very high due the volume of cases and a change in guidance. We are doing all we can to ensure we have local supplies in Shropshire as well through the national postal route. Sites are available on the national test and trace map.

“All of our PCR testing sites also remain open across the county. Slots are released in batches throughout the day, so please keep trying if you are not successful in securing a local site the first time you try to book.”