Burst water main closes A41 northbound at Prees Heath

A burst water main has closed the A41 at Prees Heath, just off the roundabout with the A49.

The site of the burst water main on the A41. Photo: Shropshire Council

The road closure only affects northbound traffic from Prees Heath Roundabout.

Northbound A41 traffic from the M54 and local areas is advised to use alternative appropriate routes via A5 Shrewsbury, Wrexham and Chester to access Whitchurch and the north west.

Severn Trent Water is arranging for the water main to be repaired.

Shropshire Council says that as the damage to the road surface is significant it’s not possible at this stage to say when the road can be safely reopened to traffic.

Emergency signed diversion

Prees Heath Roundabout (A41 and A49) southeast towards Tern Hill, A53 from Tern Hill Roundabout to Gingerbread Man Roundabout (Market Drayton), A529 to Audlem, A525 back to Whitchurch.