Person cut free from car following collision in Shrewsbury

Two people have sustained potentially serious injuries, with one person having to be cut free from a car, following a collision on Whitchurch Road in Shrewsbury this morning.

The collision happened on Whitchurch Road near the junction of Kendal Road

Emergency services were called to the scene at 10:49am to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a lorry on Whitchurch Road, Shrewsbury.

Whitchurch Road was closed to traffic from Morrisons to Harlescott Crossroads following the incident.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, West Mercia Police, two ambulances and two paramedic officers and the air ambulance from Welsh Air Ambulance attended the scene.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Wellington with an operations officer in attendance. Crews used cutters and spreaders to free the trapped passenger.

Potentially serious injuries

West Midlands Ambulance said: “On arrival, we found two patients, both women, the first, a passenger in the car, was extricated from the vehicle by the fire service, then assessed by ambulance staff on scene and had sustained potentially serious injuries, she received treatment on scene.



“The second patient, the driver of the car, was assessed and had sustained potentially serious injuries. Both were conveyed to Royal Stoke University Hospital via land ambulance for further treatment.”



The driver of the lorry did not require treatment.



Article updated at 15:30 with details from West Midlands Ambulance Service and Shropshire Fire and Rescue.



