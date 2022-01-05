5.3 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Person cut free from car following collision in Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Two people have sustained potentially serious injuries, with one person having to be cut free from a car, following a collision on Whitchurch Road in Shrewsbury this morning.

The collision happened on Whitchurch Road near the junction of Kendal Road
The collision happened on Whitchurch Road near the junction of Kendal Road

Emergency services were called to the scene at 10:49am to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a lorry on Whitchurch Road, Shrewsbury.

Whitchurch Road was closed to traffic from Morrisons to Harlescott Crossroads following the incident.

- Advertisement -

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, West Mercia Police, two ambulances and two paramedic officers and the air ambulance from Welsh Air Ambulance attended the scene.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Wellington with an operations officer in attendance. Crews used cutters and spreaders to free the trapped passenger.

Potentially serious injuries

West Midlands Ambulance said: “On arrival, we found two patients, both women, the first, a passenger in the car, was extricated from the vehicle by the fire service, then assessed by ambulance staff on scene and had sustained potentially serious injuries, she received treatment on scene.

“The second patient, the driver of the car, was assessed and had sustained potentially serious injuries. Both were conveyed to Royal Stoke University Hospital via land ambulance for further treatment.”

The driver of the lorry did not require treatment.

Article updated at 15:30 with details from West Midlands Ambulance Service and Shropshire Fire and Rescue.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP