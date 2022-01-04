CCTV images released following assault in Shrewsbury

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to following an assault in Shrewsbury town centre.

Police are keen to speak to the man captured in the CCTV images as they believe he may have vital information regarding the incident. Image: West Mercia Police

At around 4am on Thursday 9 December a 27-year-old man was assaulted outside Now Cars in Castle Gates, where he suffered facial injuries. The suspect then left the scene.

Officers are keen to speak to the man captured in the CCTV images, as they believe he was in the area at the time and may have vital information regarding the incident.

- Advertisement -

The man is described as white, in his early 20s, around 5ft 10in and was wearing a green khaki puffa style jacket.

Officers are also asking for anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the incident, or have dash cam footage, to get in touch.

Anyone with any information or footage is asked to visit www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ quoting incident 22/110207/21 of 9 December, 2021.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.