Boy taken to hospital after flares let off during AFC Telford Utd match

AFC Telford United have condemned fans who let off several flares during its match against Chester on Sunday, which left a 9-year-old boy needing hospital treatment.

The flares were set off by a small minority of AFC Telford Utd supporters in the away end at Chester’s Deva Stadium during the National League North fixture.

The club said that if any of its supporters are found to have been involved, they will be banned from New Bucks Head for life.

- Advertisement -

It is a criminal offence to be in possession of a flare or smoke bomb at a football match, or for anyone caught attempting to take a pyrotechnic device into a football stadium.

Each time a flare is let off during a football match, the club is fined by the Football Association.

Club Statement

In a statement, AFC Telford Utd said:

“AFC Telford United will be working with Chester and their CCTV to identify the individuals who were responsible for today. Anyone found responsible will be dealt with in the strongest matter possible.

“Courts have a sentencing guideline of three months’ imprisonment and a three-year football banning order

“AFC Telford United want all fans to be on their best behaviour when supporting the club either at home fixtures at the New Bucks Head or when following the Bucks away. We are proud of our community and its family-based support and cannot, and will not tolerate inappropriate behaviour or crowd disturbance of any kind, if you observe any illegal behaviour or behaviour which tarnishes the club’s name, then please email in confidence enquiries@afctu.co.uk.

“If any Telford supporter is found to have been involved in any anti-social behaviour, then they will be banned from New Bucks Head for life.

“Please support the club safely and responsibly and we thank all supporters for their co-operation.”